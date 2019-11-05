Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANTONIO JACOMINO. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

After a two-year battle with cancer, Antonio (Tony) Jacomino passed away surrounded by his family on Friday, November 1st, 2019.



Tony left Cuba in 1959. In 1963, he served in the U.S. Army and later proceeded to complete his studies at the University of Miami.



He married his wife Cristina Menendez de Toro in 1972 celebrating 47 years of marriage this year. Two sons, Tony and Javier, were born of their marriage.



Tony is one of the original founding partners of Sanson, Kline, Jacomino and Company (SKJ) one of the most recognized CPA companies in the City. He was a partner at Alexander Grant and Company from 1970 to 1977 and prior to that, a partner at Welisch, Meztger & Jacomino from 1963 to 1970.



During his tenure at SKJ, Tony was the Managing Partner, and the Partner in charge, of the firm's tax practice. He was recognized as a tax expert in Florida, particularly in the area of foreign investments and tax treaties. Most of his time was dedicated in advising foreign and U.S. investors and entities in tax strategies for merger, acquisition, reorganization and disposition of U.S. and foreign business. International and domestic clients relied on Tony for advice on structuring business and property transactions in order to maximize after-tax cash flow. His expertise resulted in many requests for authoring tax articles and invitations to be a speaker at domestic and international tax conferences.



On the personal side, Tony was an avid biker, cook, family man, and most importantly, known for his high morals, ethics and integrity.



Tony is survived by his wife Cristina, his two sons Tony Jr. and Javier, his brother Alfredo, cousins, nieces and nephews, his office family and a very large number of friends.



A memorial mass will be celebrated on Thursday, November 7th at 5 pm at St. Augustine Catholic Church located at 1400 Miller Road, Coral Gables.



In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Antonio Jacomino are being accepted to benefit Baptist Health South Florida's Miami Cancer Institute by logging to

www.baptisthealth.net/en/lp/pages/miami-cancer-institute-donate.aspx

After a two-year battle with cancer, Antonio (Tony) Jacomino passed away surrounded by his family on Friday, November 1st, 2019.Tony left Cuba in 1959. In 1963, he served in the U.S. Army and later proceeded to complete his studies at the University of Miami.He married his wife Cristina Menendez de Toro in 1972 celebrating 47 years of marriage this year. Two sons, Tony and Javier, were born of their marriage.Tony is one of the original founding partners of Sanson, Kline, Jacomino and Company (SKJ) one of the most recognized CPA companies in the City. He was a partner at Alexander Grant and Company from 1970 to 1977 and prior to that, a partner at Welisch, Meztger & Jacomino from 1963 to 1970.During his tenure at SKJ, Tony was the Managing Partner, and the Partner in charge, of the firm's tax practice. He was recognized as a tax expert in Florida, particularly in the area of foreign investments and tax treaties. Most of his time was dedicated in advising foreign and U.S. investors and entities in tax strategies for merger, acquisition, reorganization and disposition of U.S. and foreign business. International and domestic clients relied on Tony for advice on structuring business and property transactions in order to maximize after-tax cash flow. His expertise resulted in many requests for authoring tax articles and invitations to be a speaker at domestic and international tax conferences.On the personal side, Tony was an avid biker, cook, family man, and most importantly, known for his high morals, ethics and integrity.Tony is survived by his wife Cristina, his two sons Tony Jr. and Javier, his brother Alfredo, cousins, nieces and nephews, his office family and a very large number of friends.A memorial mass will be celebrated on Thursday, November 7th at 5 pm at St. Augustine Catholic Church located at 1400 Miller Road, Coral Gables.In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Antonio Jacomino are being accepted to benefit Baptist Health South Florida's Miami Cancer Institute by logging to Published in the Miami Herald on Nov. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close