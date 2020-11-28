Antonio Monty Fisher Shelton
January 27, 1985 - November 12, 2020
Miami, Florida - Antonio "Monty" Shelton went to be with the Lord on November 12, 2020.
Monty was a successful rap artist and music producer, and as a son, brother, father, and mentor to many disadvantaged youth, he touched the lives of countless people. Raised in foster care in often difficult and tumultuous circumstances, Monty overcame adversity and attained a degree in Recording Arts from Full Sail University and went on to a successful music career as co-founder of BMR records, where he recorded and released several hit singles and the popular compilation, "Street Business."
Monty was the inspiration for Educate Tomorrow, a non-profit dedicated to helping at risk youth find mentors and resources to attain their educational and life goals, and he dedicated his life to giving back to his community, family, and friends, as a volunteer, mentor, and teacher, working with Educate Tomorrow and Guitars Over Guns.
Monty is lovingly survived by his son, Antonio ("MJ"), Mother, Denise Myra, siblings, Joquanda Smith, Andrew Shelton, Antwan Shelton, Andrea Shelton, Angelo Fisher, Joseph Hearns, and Denise Shelton, many cousins, aunts and uncles, and his partner and MJ's mother, Shelbey Midori Galarza. Monty is also survived by his mentors, Chris Damian, Melanie Damian, and extended family, Carolina Ramirez, Vinnie and Valentina Damian, Melissa Damian Visconti, and his Educate Tomorrow and Guitars Over Guns families, particularly Brett and Virginia McNaught and Chad Bernstein.
Contributions in Monty's memory may be made to a GoFundMe campaign to assure MJ has access to resources and educational opportunities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/college-fund-for-mj
. A virtual celebration of Monty's life will be held on Saturday, November 28th. Information regarding the time and how to access the celebration will be forthcoming.
Those who were touched by Monty will forever honor his legacy. May he rest in eternal Peace and Power.