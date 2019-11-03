Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Antonio Tsialas. View Sign Service Information Caballero Rivero Little Havana 3344 SW 8TH ST Miami , FL 33135 (305)-445-9508 Send Flowers Obituary

TSIALAS, ANTONIO 18 of Coral Gables, FL passed away unexpectedly on October 24, 2019 at Cornell University where he was attending college as a freshman in the College of Arts and Science with a dual major in Economics and Mathematics. Born in Miami, FL, Antonio always enjoyed life to the fullest with his family and friends. At an early age, Antonio developed an interest in soccer, which lead him to his passion for the sport. If he was not studying, Antonio would be playing soccer with friends. After trying many positions, he found his calling as a goalkeeper. He had that natural talent with much practice to develop into a top notch goalkeeper. Even with his natural sports ability, Antonio maintained a nearly 4.0 average in school which lead to his acceptance at Cornell University. At Cornell University, he became a campus tour guide, member of the Latin American Club and member of the Cornell Mundial Soccer Team. Prior to college, Antonio finished his middle school career at GW Carver Middle School with the accomplishment of the Student of the Year Award in 2015. He was able to balance all his studies, service to the community and sports activities to receive this prestigious award. For high school, Antonio attended Ransom Everglades Schools and made his mark there too. Antonio was an outstanding student from the start, leading to being an AP Scholar, a debater, a member of the math team, and a trusted varsity goal keeper for 4 years. Being part of the State Cup Winners in 2015 at Ransom, helped mold Antonio's drive for perfection while helping others on the way. He established many long lasting friendships and he touched many souls he met on the way. Besides Ransom Soccer, he played as goalkeeper on the U18 Elite Key Biscayne SC club team where he took the team to the Florida State Finals, Sunshine League Champions, and the 2019 US Youth Soccer Southern Regional Championships. Also Antonio was a dancer in the St. Sophia Dance Group and participated in the yearly festivals and other dance tournaments. Antonio was also an active member of the Greek Orthodox Youth Association (GOYA). Antonio will be missed for his contagious smile and by all that were touched by him. Family members include his father and mother of Coral Gables, FL , John Tsialas and Flavia Tomasello; his sister and brother, Athena and Christopher Tsialas; his grandparents of Sicily, Italy, Antonio Tomasello and Hermilia Lorenzo; his grandmother of Manchester, NH, Antonia Tsialas; his uncle, aunt and cousin of NYC, David, Barbara and Patrick Tomasello; his uncle in Rhode Island, Gregory Tsialas; and other uncles, aunts and cousins in Greece, Italy, Spain and Venezuela. SERVICES: Calling hours will be Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 5:00pm-9:00pm at Caballero Rivero, 3344 SW 8th St, Miami, FL 33135. A funeral service will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 10:00am at St Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 2401 SW 3rd Ave, Miami , FL 33129. Burial will follow at 12:00pm at the Caballero Rivero Woodlawn North, 3260 SW 8th St, Miami, FL 33135.

