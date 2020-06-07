Archie J. Thornton, Sr, passed away on June 2, 2020 with his daughter Rosann by his side. He was born in Adel, GA and has resided in Miami for 82 years. He was a loving husband to Marion for 73 years until her passing in 2016. He was a loving father to Mona, Tony, Joe and Rosann and to Jackie who passed away in 2013. He was a loving grandfather to Travis, Kristin, Amanda, Matthew, Michael, Danny, Brandon and Ryan. He will be missed and loved always.



