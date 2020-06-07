ARCHIE J. THORNTON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ARCHIE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Archie J. Thornton, Sr, passed away on June 2, 2020 with his daughter Rosann by his side. He was born in Adel, GA and has resided in Miami for 82 years. He was a loving husband to Marion for 73 years until her passing in 2016. He was a loving father to Mona, Tony, Joe and Rosann and to Jackie who passed away in 2013. He was a loving grandfather to Travis, Kristin, Amanda, Matthew, Michael, Danny, Brandon and Ryan. He will be missed and loved always.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Miami Herald on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved