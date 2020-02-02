Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Aristotle Ares. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ARES, ARISTOTLE 95, passed away January 23, 2020. He was born on Miami Beach on January 26, 1924. He graduated from Miami Beach Senior High School in 1941 and enlisted in the Navy. He served in the Pacific region aboard the aircraft carrier USS Yorktown from 1942-1946 when he was honorably discharged. He was honored for his "extraordinary heroism in action against enemy Japanese forces..." He returned home and went to work for the City of Miami Beach as a civil engineer for 46 years, retiring in 1991. We are grateful for the years that we were privileged to have him in our lives. He brought us so much joy and taught us so very much by example. Even though he has left us he will never leave our hearts where his memory will endure as a blessing forever. Aris was a kind, gentle, elegant, wise man. He loved the scent of a good cigar although he did not smoke but it reminded him of his father, Andrew, that he lost at a young age. He was a devoted son to his mother, Anthe, who he visited every day. Papou, as he was affectionately called by his children and grandchildren, was incredibly dedicated to his wife of 63 years Artemis (Diane) Ares and their daughters Adrian and Andria and their grand-children Matthew, Nicole, and Andrew. He kept his family close and connected by writing a two page letter everyday to his kids while they were away at camp and college. He loved his grandkids and was always present. He attended every golf tournament, tennis match, baseball and soccer game; every school play and concert. Aris never took life for granted- he lived and loved every single day. He was a wonderful story teller and no one told a better joke. He was always the coolest man in the room. Aris is survived by his beloved wife Diane, his daughters Adrian and Andria, son in-law Javier and grandchildren, Matthew (Grace), Nicole, and Andrew. He is also survived by his sister Katherine and his nieces and nephews, Nune, Alexandra, Jimmy, Andrew, and Michael. Donations can be made in Aris' memory to the Diabetes Research Institute through their website

