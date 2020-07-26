Weintraub, Arleen Ruth was born in Miami July 28 1955 & died March 15 2020 of natural causes in her home at Margaritaville Daytona, FL. Previously, she was a resident of Miami Beach for 30 years. Arleen grew up in Miami. She graduated from the University of Florida with a Masters in Urban Planning from UF's School of Architecture. Her successful career began with the City of Miami. She rose to Assistant Director of Dept. of Development. Among her elite projects:Parrot Jungle transitioning to Jungle Island, Bayside Marketplace, Watson Island Japanese Garden, Federal Courthouse. Arleen retired from the City of Miami at a young age & continued her planning expertise at North Bay Village, Coral Springs and Palmetto Bay. The essence of Arleen was the special way she related to people of all ages. Her friendships lasted throughout her life. She enjoyed organizing, with detail, many holiday feasts,birthday parties, weddings,bridal & baby showers. Arleen had a variety of interests:love of animals,historic preservation, studying & collecting antiques, traveling around the world with friends & family,music, cultural Events & riding around South Beach on her Vespa. She was generous, caring & had the desire to make each situation better. She & friends thought of each other as family. Arleen was predeceased by parents Ida & Jerry Weintraub &brother Gary Weintraub. She is survived by brothers Marvin & Hal Weintraub, niece Reina Ponsetto & Cousin Paula Saltzman(Alan). A private family service was held at Mt. Nebo Kendall. A celebration of Arleen's life will be held at a later date to be announced.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store