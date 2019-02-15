Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and good friend to so many. Arlene and her husband Bob Diamond had a lifetime of love together, beginning as high school sweethearts in Hillside, New Jersey. Arlene was captain of the cheerleaders and Bob was captain of the football team. They got married in 1953, and had 3 children, Vivian, David and Richard, 7 grandchildren, Joshua, Elise, Matthew, Adam, Amy, Jonathan, Tyler, and 2 great-grandchildren, Nevaeh and Tatiyana. While living in New Jersey, Bob became involved in local politics with Arlene by his side. Together, they became involved in numerous charitable causes, including a humanitarian effort to help the Jewish community in Cuba. Arlene and Bob traveled to Cuba in the 1990's to bring medical supplies to those in need. This type of concern for their community was a part of who they were as a couple. After leaving New Jersey, they moved to Aventura, Florida, where they resumed their involvement in the local community and in their commitment to various charities and Jewish organizations. Their partnership continued throughout their lives together and they were inseparable, with Bob at her side at the time of her passing. Arlene will be so deeply missed by all who knew her. The funeral service will be at the Star of David Funeral Home (7701 Bailey Rd., North. Lauderdale, Florida), Friday, February 15th at noon. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a children's .

Star of David Memorial Gardens Cemetery and Funeral Chapel

