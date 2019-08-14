Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arnold Massirman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Massirman, Arnold 2/13/1921 - 8/12/2019 Arnold passed away on Monday peacefully in his sleep. He was 98 years old. We are all very grateful to have spent so much quality time with him for so long. He was the beloved son of Joseph and Sarah Massirman from Kiev, Ukraine. He was born in Chelsea Massachusetts and attended Chelsea High School where he lettered in Basketball. He then went to Northeastern Law School nights, but enlisted in the military before he could finish. Arnold served his country in World War II as a PT boat sub chaser in the Aleutian Islands and was member of the SeaBees. He attended graduate school at Notre Dame University and retired from the Navy as an Lieutenant. He worked in his family's business Superior Column & distributing from after the war until he sold the business in the early 70s and retired to Boca Raton Florida to be with his family and the love of his life golf!. Arnold was a tall strapping handsome man. He was a leader, a fighter and advocate for safe vehicles on the highway. He communicated ideas and supported Ralph Nader in his book "Unsafe at any Speed". He formed an organization called SANE. Safe Automobiles National Enlistment for which he tirelessly lobbied and wrote to politicians, NTSB, police departments, schools and offered materials for lectures on safe driving. He loved his hometown of Chelsea Mass, and even donated police cars and jaws of life to local Police & Fire departments when they could not afford them. What his family and friends will remember most is his incredible generosity, unrelenting sense of humor, professional joke telling ability, care loving and appreciation for his children. Arnold is survived by daughters: Karen and Janet, Sons Dana (Soraia) and Jay (Lisa); Grandchildren - Drew, Jordan, Austin, Sarah, Emily, Rylan & Darin; And several great grandchildren. He also leaves behind may nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by his sisters Helen Gale & Pearl Miller. Services will be held at Temple Beth Am, Pinecrest, Fl, Wednesday August 14th at 10:30am. In Lieu of flowers, please send contributions to: Nicklaus Children's Hospital Foundation;

Massirman, Arnold 2/13/1921 - 8/12/2019 Arnold passed away on Monday peacefully in his sleep. He was 98 years old. We are all very grateful to have spent so much quality time with him for so long. He was the beloved son of Joseph and Sarah Massirman from Kiev, Ukraine. He was born in Chelsea Massachusetts and attended Chelsea High School where he lettered in Basketball. He then went to Northeastern Law School nights, but enlisted in the military before he could finish. Arnold served his country in World War II as a PT boat sub chaser in the Aleutian Islands and was member of the SeaBees. He attended graduate school at Notre Dame University and retired from the Navy as an Lieutenant. He worked in his family's business Superior Column & distributing from after the war until he sold the business in the early 70s and retired to Boca Raton Florida to be with his family and the love of his life golf!. Arnold was a tall strapping handsome man. He was a leader, a fighter and advocate for safe vehicles on the highway. He communicated ideas and supported Ralph Nader in his book "Unsafe at any Speed". He formed an organization called SANE. Safe Automobiles National Enlistment for which he tirelessly lobbied and wrote to politicians, NTSB, police departments, schools and offered materials for lectures on safe driving. He loved his hometown of Chelsea Mass, and even donated police cars and jaws of life to local Police & Fire departments when they could not afford them. What his family and friends will remember most is his incredible generosity, unrelenting sense of humor, professional joke telling ability, care loving and appreciation for his children. Arnold is survived by daughters: Karen and Janet, Sons Dana (Soraia) and Jay (Lisa); Grandchildren - Drew, Jordan, Austin, Sarah, Emily, Rylan & Darin; And several great grandchildren. He also leaves behind may nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by his sisters Helen Gale & Pearl Miller. Services will be held at Temple Beth Am, Pinecrest, Fl, Wednesday August 14th at 10:30am. In Lieu of flowers, please send contributions to: Nicklaus Children's Hospital Foundation; www.mchf.org Published in the Miami Herald on Aug. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close