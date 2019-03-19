FERNANDEZ Jr., ARTHUR, 64, of Surfside, Florida passed away peacefully on March 14, 2019, with his family at his side after a 2-month battle with complications from pneumonia. Arthur was born July 17, 1954, in Miami Beach, Fl. Beloved son of Arthur Fernandez Sr., deceased, and Linda Fernandez. Dear brother of Alan Fernandez. He is also survived by sister-in-law Maria and nephew Alan Joseph. Arthur, who was born with Cerebral Palsy never saw that as a limitation. He was most proud of his work at the Miami Beach Police Athletic League where he spent 39 years of his life, with his second family, welcoming guests with a kind smile and encouraging words. His most famous trait was his humor and quick wit. In his leisure time, Arthur was an avid PEZ collector and a reader of the Bible. He also took great joy in working on all kinds of crafts. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 21, 2019, between 4:00 pm and 8:00 pm at Gregg L. Mason Funeral Home 10936 NE 6th Avenue Miami, Fl 33161. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Miami Beach PAL www.beachpal.org in his name.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ARTHUR FERNANDEZ Jr..
GREGG L MASON FUNERAL HOME
10936 NE 6TH AVENUE
Miami, FL 33161
(305) 757-9000
Published in the Miami Herald on Mar. 19, 2019