GROSSMAN, ARTHUR IRVING, of Aventura, FL died last Tuesday at the age of 103. He was married for 70 years to long-time political activist, Ginger Grossman (deceased). They worked on Democratic causes on a local, state and national level. A Dade County Committeeman for many years, a flag was flown over the Capitol in Washington, DC on his 100th birthday to honor his service to his community. Born in the Bronx, he proudly served in WWII in the Army Air Force 9th Division in England, France, and Germany. Always well-dressed with a twinkling smile, he and his family owned men's clothing stores in New York from the turn of the 20th century until he moved to Aventura. He was a wonderful father to his daughters, Boni Smith and Lynn Grossman (Bob Balaban). He adored his granddaughters, Mariah, and Hazel Balaban. He was devoted to his friend and aide Essie Pigatt. Contributions in his name can be made to the USO or to

