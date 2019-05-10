Arthur Irving Grossman

Guest Book
  • "I've had the honor to meet Arthur a couple of times. Boni..."
    - Gustavo Hidalgo
  • "Dear Family, I am so sorry for your loss. I always enjoyed..."
    - Joanne Don
  • "I love you Uncle Arthur. Thinking of you brings back My..."
    - Deborah Rudnick
  •  
    - Michele Schwartz
Service Information
Park West Riverside Chapel
333 Amsterdam Ave
New York, NY
10023
(212)-362-3600
Funeral
Sunday, May 5, 2019
11:15 AM
Riverside Memorial Chapel
333 Amsterdam Avenue
View Map
Obituary
GROSSMAN, ARTHUR IRVING, of Aventura, FL died last Tuesday at the age of 103. He was married for 70 years to long-time political activist, Ginger Grossman (deceased). They worked on Democratic causes on a local, state and national level. A Dade County Committeeman for many years, a flag was flown over the Capitol in Washington, DC on his 100th birthday to honor his service to his community. Born in the Bronx, he proudly served in WWII in the Army Air Force 9th Division in England, France, and Germany. Always well-dressed with a twinkling smile, he and his family owned men's clothing stores in New York from the turn of the 20th century until he moved to Aventura. He was a wonderful father to his daughters, Boni Smith and Lynn Grossman (Bob Balaban). He adored his granddaughters, Mariah, and Hazel Balaban. He was devoted to his friend and aide Essie Pigatt. Contributions in his name can be made to the USO or to ActBlue.com to any Democratic candidate you choose.
Published in the Miami Herald on May 10, 2019
