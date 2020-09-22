BOREN, Arthur Jay of Miami Beach, Florida passed away peacefully on Sept. 20, 2020. A native New Yorker, entrepreneur, raconteur, and avid skier, swimmer, and tennis player, Arthur was 96 years young. Arthur was a proud Navy veteran and served in the Second World War. He had limitless energy, zest for life, and an intellectual curiosity that was an inspiration to many. He is survived by his wife, Vicki Petruzzelli; children, Barry (Caryn), Robin, Jodi (Stuart Scharff), Brad (Solfrid), and Alix; sister, Bobbe (Ben Evans); and ten grandchildren. In addition to his loving family, Arthur leaves behind a lifetime of friendships. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be made in Arthur's honor to the Navy SEAL Foundation or Birthright Israel Foundation. Funeral services are private; arrangements are entrusted to Levitt-Weinstein Blasberg-Rubin-Zilbert Memorial Chapel (305) 932-2700 P.S. For those who knew and loved Arthur, it was his most sincere wish to usher in a new administration this November. Please honor him by voting.



