Obituary

BUCKLEY, ARTHUR L. AKA Uncle Art, Mr. B., 96, passed away from complications of congestive heart failure and dysphasia on September 14, 2019, at his home of 55 years in Cutler Bay attended by hospice nurses of Vitas Team 138. Born October 12, 1922, to James and Mary (nee: Donovan). He was preceded in death by one brother and four sisters, his girlfriend of 20 years, Mary Stoerkel, his second wife of 40 years, Gloria and his first wife of 13 years, Mary. He attended Catholic school and graduated high school in Pittsburg, PA in 1940. He served in WWII US Army (Private) Airborne Division 101. In 1945, he received a Purple Heart for wounds in actions in Dorsden, Germany. He worked in sales for Sears Roebuck & Co from 1948-1975. He owned and operated Park N Putt Miniature Golf in Homestead from 1976-1981 followed by 10 years of service for DOT FL Turnpike. A beloved father, step-father, and uncle, he is survived by one sister, Emma (who passed away on 9/15), son, Michael, stepson, Rick Saudlin and family, 19 nieces and nephews, 43 grandnieces and grandnephews and many great grandnieces and grandnephews. Art enjoyed boating and fishing. He was an active member of the American Legion and West Dade Moose for 27 years. A notary, he performed several marriage ceremonies in South Florida for over 30 years. He was well known for a positive outlook on life and great sense of humor and will be greatly missed by many. Visitation to be held at Stanfill Funeral Home on Sunday, October 13th from 2-5 PM. Burial will follow on Wednesday, October 16th at Florida National Cemetery, 6502 SW 102 Avenue, Bushnell, FL.

