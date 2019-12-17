MCCORMICK, ARTHUR Age 90, passed away on December 12, 2019, surrounded by family. He was an accomplished attorney practicing in Miami for over 55 years. "Captain" was blessed with a wonderful life filled with family, longtime friends, a passion for golf, fishing and Treasure Cay. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Merle, his daughter and son-in-law Leslie and Michael Duchowny, M.D., his son and daughter-in-law Arthur and Kelly McCormick, his son and daughter-in-law Brad and Cheryl McCormick and his grandchildren - Kylie Patton (Benjamin), Arthur Ryan, Connor, Brad, Lucas and Gunnar. Captain was predeceased by his first son, Arthur McCormick, III (1959-1961). A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, December 19th, 2019 at the Church of the Epiphany, 8235 Red Road, Miami, Fl 33143.
Published in the Miami Herald on Dec. 17, 2019