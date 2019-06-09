Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MINDES, ARTHUR Our beloved father Arthur Mindes passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at 95 years of age in the care of his son and in his daughter's arms. A science teacher at Nautilus Junior High School in Miami Beach for over 35 years, Mr. Mindes made a strong impression on and is affectionately remembered by his thousands of students for his presence and unique brand of discipline and reward in the classroom. We know because we have met them over the years. His most common nickname among students was "Mr. Muscles" and he was always asked to flex those muscles, causing him to blush beet red. Then he did flex, and those muscles would blow your mind. He was organic before Whole Foods, would have been a better Tarzan than Johnny Weissmuller, and he never quit. Arthur was born in Chicago, IL on June 28, 1923, to Abraham and Bessie Mindes, and was older brother to his sister Perle and brother Milbert. He endured the Great Depression and served in the Army during

World War II . He earned multiple degrees in science, health, medicine, physical fitness and teaching from schools including the University of Chicago and the University of Miami, and met his wife of 52 years, Georgia while earning a masters from the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque. Art's strength of character, intelligence, high standards and the way he took care of everyone and everything that he was responsible for set the example we try to follow. Like our mom, our father will be missed and remembered. -Alexander Mindes and Rachel Orcutt Published in the Miami Herald on June 9, 2019

