ARTHUR PERRIN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ARTHUR's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Born in Brooklyn, NY in 1935 and passed away peacefully in March 2020 at home. Arthur served his country as a Captain in the US Air Force and was a noted Architect, Engineer, and Building Contractor in Miami area. Arthur more than anything enjoyed his family which he is survived by. His wife Rose, sons Dave ( Lauren) and Jon (Julie) and the light of his life his 5 grand children Jessica, Ethan, Issac, Myles, and Madison as well as extended family and friends. All were the subject of his 350 page autobiography "HIS-tory Of My Family" Arthur was a leader in his community and volunteered his time and skills in the design and construction of the Community Habilitation School for the Mentally Challenged in 1999

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Miami Herald on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved