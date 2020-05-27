Born in Brooklyn, NY in 1935 and passed away peacefully in March 2020 at home. Arthur served his country as a Captain in the US Air Force and was a noted Architect, Engineer, and Building Contractor in Miami area. Arthur more than anything enjoyed his family which he is survived by. His wife Rose, sons Dave ( Lauren) and Jon (Julie) and the light of his life his 5 grand children Jessica, Ethan, Issac, Myles, and Madison as well as extended family and friends. All were the subject of his 350 page autobiography "HIS-tory Of My Family" Arthur was a leader in his community and volunteered his time and skills in the design and construction of the Community Habilitation School for the Mentally Challenged in 1999



