Alvarez, Arturo , Beloved Father, Grandfather, Husband, Brother, Lawyer dies at 71 in Miami, Florida. Arturo Alvarez, a long time Miami resident and lawyer died Monday morning in Miami of complications with pneumonia. He was known for his unwavering love of family, a dedication to justice that was only surpassed by a dedication to kindness, always being able to tell a story to make you laugh, the inability to let a book sit unread, and passion for ruining a good walk by playing golf. Arturo Alvarez was born in Havana, Cuba, in 1948, the second of four children. It was the last time he willingly came in second to any of his siblings in a competition. While growing up on the outskirts of Havana, Arturo passed his time by tormenting his parents, Licinio Alvarez (deceased) and Isolina Alvarez Vasquez (age 97 now) with youthful adventures which included vacuuming a horse with his older brother Cesar Alvarez (now the Executive Chairman of the Greenburg Traurig law firm) and "accidentally" starting a minor forest fire. He also began his life-long passion for justice by insisting that no oneother than him, of coursecould dare pick on his little brother Carlos Alvarez (now a lawyer in Tallahassee), and kindness by always looking out for his beloved sister Ana (now a real estate agent and professional stager in Tallahassee) even though she was treated as a Cuban princess and was heavily favored by their loving parents and everyone else. When Arturo and his family left Cuba in May of 1960 they settled in North Miami. The country change did not dampen Arturo's spirit, as evidenced by the fact that he snuck past security and into the Second Super Bowl as a teenager. When caught and thrown out, he snuck back in a second time. Arturo was a gifted and competitive athlete who played and excelled in basketball, baseball and football at the Northwest Boys Club (he earned the nickname the "Cuban Tiger") and later varsity basketball at North Miami Senior High School. Arturo graduated from North Miami Senior High School in 1966. He went on to earn his undergraduate degree in Political Science from the University of Florida in 1970, and his Juris Doctor in 1972 from the University of Florida. During his time at the University of Florida, Arturo played in the intramural flag football team, B.F. Bombers, with his brother Cesar. They were the champions of their league 5 out of the 6 years they played with Arturo leading the team in receptions and yardage. Tim Tebow's dad, who played in the same league at the time, called Arturo "unstoppable". His brother Carlos, a consensus All-American football player as a wide-receiver at the University of Florida, always called Arturo the best athlete in the family, believed Arturo was the only person who could cover him one on one, and always swore the sole reason Arturo didn't play college football was because Arturo's fierce individuality made him "uncoachable", all claims that Arturo never contradicted. Later in life, Arturo's athleticism transformed into a devotion to golf that some even called an addiction. He was a superb golfer, often shooting around par, and only once drove his golf cart into a lake. Perhaps it was Arturo's love of golf in his later years that led a foolish young man thirty years Arturo's junior to mistakenly think it safe to challenge Arturo to a footrace in the parking lot after work one day. Arturo beat him by a full car length in a forty-yard dash. Although Arturo barely knew a word of English when he arrived in the United States, he embraced the American dream so thoroughly that he dedicated his life to ensuring that the United States lived up to its promise of justice for all. He was a public servant for many years, including positions as Assistant State Attorney for Miami-Dade County (Eleventh Judicial Circuit) and Head of the Litigation (Torts) Division for the Office of the City Attorney (City of Miami). From there, he went into private practice focusing on criminal defense and complex-civil litigation. Arturo did not cease being a public servant while in private practice. Arturo's excellence in law, his sense of fairness and impartiality of the judicial system was recognized by both sides of the political aisle. He was appointed by the Florida Supreme Court to the Article V Task Force in 1994, and served in various Judicial Nominating Commissions ("JNCs") including: Eleventh Judicial Circuit JNCAppointed by Governor Lawton Chiles Florida Third District Court of Appeal JNCAppointed by the Florida Bar United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida JNC Appointed by Senator Daniel & Bob & Graham Florida Supreme Court JNCAppointed by Governor Jeb Bush (two terms) Arturo was also a founding member of the Cuban American Bar Association, serving as its president in 1994. Most recently, Arturo was inducted into the City of North Miami Hall of Fame as part of the city's Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations and was honored for his outstanding contributions to the Hispanic community by the University of Florida Association of Hispanic Alumni in 2014. Over his career, he stood in front of juries over a hundred times to argue for his clients in federal and state courts and became one of the finest trial attorneys in the country. From intrepid constitutional arguments regarding the right to bear arms, to making one opposing witness develop a stutter on the witness stand after just a few sharp questions, Arturo's persuasive skills were legendary among the legal community. They were also well recognized among his family, which often relied on him to help them with speeding tickets, Arturo's only blind spot when it came to seeking justice in this world. Perhaps the best example of his persuasiveness, was convincing his lovely wife Annie Viciana to marry him. Arturo is also survived by his three daughters, Vanessa, Alexandra, and Danielle. Arturo's love for his daughters was legendary. They always knew they could call on him at any time for anything and he would be there, other than dancing on the beat with them at their weddings although his enthusiasm and joy on the dance floor made up for any timing issues. Arturo also had three sons-in-law who he treasured and was very proud of, Chris, Robert and Danny who clearly surpassed Arturo's high standards for sons-in-law. Arturo had three grandchildren, Olivia, Ryan and Evan who he adored. Arturo is also survived by his stepchildren, Enrique and Anita, that he loved and were a large part of his life. Arturo also adored and was adored by all his nieces, nephews and sisters-in-law who always sought Arturo for his advice, love, and soothing smile. He clearly knew the truth about love, that it is limitless when given freely. Perhaps Arturo's life is summed up by this quote that Arturo admired from a poem by the Persian poet Omar Khayyam: "So I be written in the book of love I do not care about the book above; Erase my name or write as you will, May I be written in the book of love." Those who knew Arturo do not doubt that that his name is now written in that book. Mass will be held on Friday, December 13th at 11:00 am at Church of the Little Flower, 2711 Indian Mound Trail, Coral Gables, FL. A Celebration of Life will be held immediately following the mass, from 12:15 pm - 3:15 pm at The Biltmore Hotel in the Danielson Gallery, 1200 Anastasia Ave, Coral Gables, FL.

