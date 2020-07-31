1/
Attias Renee
Renee Attias On behalf of the leadership, administration and caregivers at Miami Jewish Health, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Renee Attias, a Miami Jewish Health FOUNDER. Renee will live on in the hearts of her loved ones, particularly her beloved daughter Nicole and son-in-law Wayne Cypen, Chairman Emeritus and dedicated member of the Board of Directors at Miami Jewish Health. Renee is survived by her daughters Sonia Attias, Nicole (Wayne) Cypen, Chantal (Alain) Ginzberg and son Philippe (Monica) Attias; adored grandchildren Stephan (Jennifer) Ginzberg, Lindsey Cypen, Jeremy (Sanja) Cypen, Scott (Lindsey) Cypen, Stephanie Attias, Amy Attias and Jake Attias; and cherished great-grandchildren Emily Ginzberg, David Ginzberg and Jackson Cypen. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Attias and Cypen families during this difficult time and wish them solace in their memories. Signed: Jeffrey P. Freimark, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jeffrey Rittenberg, Chairman of the Board.

Published in the Miami Herald on Jul. 31, 2020.
