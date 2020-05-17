PAWLEY, AUDREY GERALDINE STAMBAUGH, RN Of Coral Gables, Florida passed away on May 14th, 2020. She was born in Altoona, Pennsylvania on September 3rd, 1933, to Chester W. Stambaugh and Gertrude M. Holmes. Gerry attended Wellsburg College and graduated from Robert Packer Hospital School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse. She worked as a psychiatric nurse in Pennsylvania at a state institution. Gerry was the beloved wife of Wallace S. Pawley for 64 wonderful years. They were married July 1st 1957. She is survived by their two sons: Shannon D. Pawley and Cash W. Pawley, Grand-children:Jessica Leigh Lane, Noel Pawley, Hunter Pawley, Trevor Pawley, Amanda Pawley, Samantha Gonzalez. Great grandchildren: Isabella Lane, Gabriella Lane, Lucy Dare Pawley, cousins Cynthia and David Hopkins, Jeanine and Bill Chestney as well as a wealth of beloved family members within the Pawley, Neff, Brockhouse, and Majors extended family. Due to the current situation no service will be held at this time. A memorial service may be held at a later date.



