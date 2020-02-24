HARTWELL, AUDREY WEISSER Passed away Feb 20, 2020 in Ramat Beit Shemesh, Israel. Cryptside: 2 p.m. Tuesday in Greenwood Mausoleum. Memorials: In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to James L. West Alzheimer Center or the . Audrey was born in Peoria, Illinois on Jan. 10, 1943 to Muriel Weisser and Seymour Weisser. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Hartwell. Audrey attended Peoria Central High School and Christian College. She and Bob lived in Miami, Fla. Audrey loved working in her beautiful garden. She was a wonderful daughter, sister, wife and aunt. Audrey had two wonderful nephews, Brad and Jeff Greenman, who she had been living near for the last few years in Israel. Audrey's sister and brother-in-law, Judie and Dick Greenman live in Fort Worth, Texas. GREENWOOD CHAPEL Greenwood Funeral - Cremation 3100 White Settlement Road, Fort Worth, TX 76107 817-336-0584 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in the Miami Herald on Feb. 24, 2020