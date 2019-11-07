The Board and Management of Banesco USA are greatly saddened to learn of the passing of Augusto Sigarreta, former Director of Banesco USA and highly respected leader of Miami's banking industry. Mr. Sigarreta passed on November 2, 2019 in Miami, FL. The Banesco USA family extends its sincere condolences to Augusto's wife, Maria Del Carmen Sigarreta and his children at this sad time. Banesco USA's Chairman of the Board, Carlos Palomares said, “The news of Augusto's passing saddened us greatly. Of course, our thoughts are with his family. We always appreciated working together with Augusto, especially in our early years of cooperation when his support and advice were invaluable. He will be sorely missed”.