Ruth Ann Alperin- doting mother, lifetime educator and compassionate friend passed away peacefully on December 10, 2019 surrounded by her children. A retired school Principal Ruth spent 40 years working with youth and educators in the Miami Dade County School System. Ruth was a mentor, a fierce advocate for children, a health enthusiast and trailblazer. Ever the optimist Ruth spread love, light and inspiration to everyone she encountered. Ruth was preceded by her husband Azizollah Samiee. Although she left us far too soon her memory will live on through her adoring children Justin Samiee (Adriana Vellojin) and Azra Samiee, sister Joan Wilson (Bob Wilson) Channa Alperin (Mark Bonvechio), her beloved Iranian family and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Florida Guardian Ad Litem program https://flgal.org/donate-to-the-florida-guardian-ad-litem-foundation or consider signing the petition to support the Death with Dignity bill https://www.deathwithdignity.org/take-action/petition-florida/.
Published in the Miami Herald on Dec. 14, 2019