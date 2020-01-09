AZRAK Alice, passed away Jan. 8, 2020. She was one of seven children. Alice grew up in New York as a child and moved to Miami in 1945. She was of Lebanese heritage and founder of St. Jude Catholic Church. A member of the Ladies Guild for over 50 years. Her passion was cooking for the festivals of St. Jude. She was predeceased by siblings Charles, Fred and Mary and survived by siblings Julie, Evelyn and Laurice and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation 10 am Friday until Service time 11 am at St. Jude Church, followed by entombment at Woodlawn Park South.
Published in the Miami Herald on Jan. 9, 2020