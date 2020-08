Or Copy this URL to Share

Hemmings, B.Roy passed away on July 28th. His life is marked by distinguished service in education at York Castle High and DeCarteret College in Jamaica as well as North Miami Senior High. He leaves behind his wife June, children Brad and Trudie, grandchildren, his sister Gertrude and many other relative. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store