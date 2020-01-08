Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bailey Jackie. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jackie Bailey Our family is heartbroken to announce the death of Jackie Bailey 70, who passed away on the afternoon of December 20th, she had been dealing with medical issues brought on by lung cancer, her passing was peaceful and painless. Jackie Bailey was born January 7th, 1949, in Winter Park, FL and moved to Miami to attend college, where she graduated from the University of Miami. She worked for Miami Dade County until she retired and is survived by her husband John and her son Jason. To know Jackie was to love her, she touched the lives of so many people, personally and professionally, was the very embodiment of joy, patience, and happiness, always willing to put others before herself. We will love you forever.

