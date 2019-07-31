GOODMAN, BARBARA (Bobbi) BLUMOFF, 84, passed away suddenly on July 29, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. After growing up in Buffalo, NY, and Taunton, MA, she trained to be an R.N. at Newton Wellesley Hospital. Bobbi moved to Miami Beach with her sister Henrietta Berns in 1959 and worked at Mount Sinai Hospital where she was introduced to her future husband, Marty, by their dear friend Dr. Stanley Jonas. Bobbi was an extraordinary wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. Additionally, she was a selfless friend, confidante, listener and beloved matriarch.Bobbi lightened all situations with her smart wit and incredible sense of humor.She was endlessly devoted to her family and cherished her large circle of friends. She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Martin B. Goodman, children Gayle, Richie and Jim, daughters-in-law Charisma and Laura, and grandchildren Seth, Jared, Scottlyn, Noah and Maddox. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Greater Miami Jewish Federation or .Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 1st, at 11:00 am at Levitt-Weinstein Blasberg Rubin Zilbert Memorial Chapel--18840 West Dixie Highway, North Miami Beach, FL 33180 (305) 932-2700.

