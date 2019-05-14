Barbara Bressler

Obituary
BRESSLER, BARBARA, passed away peacefully on May 9, 2019. Beloved Wife of late husband George: Loving Mother of Ellen (Larry) Levine, and late son Scott Bressler; Cherished Grandmother of Stacey (Michael) Maginnis and Hana Bressler; Adored Great Grandmother of Elora Maginnis and Gabriel Maginnis; and Dear Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Services will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at 2 pm at Levitt-Weinstein Memorial Chapel. 3201 N 72nd Avenue, Hollywood, Florida 33024.
Published in the Miami Herald on May 14, 2019
