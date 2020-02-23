FRANK, BARBARA E. Passed away on February 19, 2020 at the age of 79, an unfor-tunate sufferer of Alzheimer's Disease. A native of South Carolina, Barbara spent most of her adult life in and around Philadelphia and Long Beach Island, NJ before moving to the Miami area. She received a BA from Temple University and a MA from Villanova University, both in Psychology. In 1982, after working with foster children and as a school counselor, she began to paint and has shown in various parts of the US in multiple exhibitions, both individual and group over four decades. Barbara is survived by her husband of 62 years Herb Frank, two children and four grand children. In the 1970's , she served as President of the League of Women Voters in Montgomery County, PA. In 1992, she served as the Chair of Art in the Army in Philadelphia. For nearly 30 years, she was Chair of the Art Committee of the Long Beach Island Foundation of Arts and Science and served on its Board of Directors for many years as well. Her passion for art was matched by her love of animals, especially dogs, and she faithfully contributed to benefit many animal welfare organizations. Barbara cared deeply about aesthetics and had a wonderful sense of style. She loved travel, fashion, reading, architecture, tournament bridge, art and her family and pets. Honoring Barbara's passion, contributions may be made to Best Friends Animal Sanctuary, 5001 Angel Canyon Road, Kanab, Utah 84741, 435-644-2001 ext 4801 or bestfriends.org/donate She will be greatly missed by her family and friends who loved her dearly. A friends and family gathering will be planned in the future.
Published in the Miami Herald on Feb. 23, 2020