Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Ellen (Rosenfeld) Karaban. View Sign

KARABAN, BARBARA ELLEN (ROSENFELD) age 75 of Miami Beach, died on March 12, 2019. Barbara was born and raised in Northern NJ. She is survived by Michael her loving husband of 40 years, and their son Joshua. Barbara and Michael moved to South Beach in 2006 from Cherry Hill, NJ. Barbara graduated from Ridgefield Park High School in NJ. She was an accomplished jazz pianist, who started playing as a child and continued throughout her life. Barbara received great joy from teaching her piano students to develop and perfect their musical skills. Barbara was also a lifelong animal lover. Interment will be at Lakeside Memorial Park, Miami, FL.

KARABAN, BARBARA ELLEN (ROSENFELD) age 75 of Miami Beach, died on March 12, 2019. Barbara was born and raised in Northern NJ. She is survived by Michael her loving husband of 40 years, and their son Joshua. Barbara and Michael moved to South Beach in 2006 from Cherry Hill, NJ. Barbara graduated from Ridgefield Park High School in NJ. She was an accomplished jazz pianist, who started playing as a child and continued throughout her life. Barbara received great joy from teaching her piano students to develop and perfect their musical skills. Barbara was also a lifelong animal lover. Interment will be at Lakeside Memorial Park, Miami, FL. Published in the Miami Herald on Mar. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close