KARABAN, BARBARA ELLEN (ROSENFELD) age 75 of Miami Beach, died on March 12, 2019. Barbara was born and raised in Northern NJ. She is survived by Michael her loving husband of 40 years, and their son Joshua. Barbara and Michael moved to South Beach in 2006 from Cherry Hill, NJ. Barbara graduated from Ridgefield Park High School in NJ. She was an accomplished jazz pianist, who started playing as a child and continued throughout her life. Barbara received great joy from teaching her piano students to develop and perfect their musical skills. Barbara was also a lifelong animal lover. Interment will be at Lakeside Memorial Park, Miami, FL.
Published in the Miami Herald on Mar. 15, 2019