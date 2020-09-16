Booher, Barbara Gates was born in Coral Gables, FL on October 26, 1930. She grew up in the Coral Gables area with her sister, Patricia, and worked at her parents' grocery, Gates Market. After graduating from Ponce de Leon High School in 1948, she studied education at Florida State University. A sister of Sigma Kappa sorority, she was also a member of FSU's Flying High Circus, doing the "Spanish Web" rope act. Barbara graduated in spring 1952 and married her high school sweetheart, David Bruce Booher in July. Barbara and Bruce built their life together in Miami, Florida and had two children, David and Alison. Barbara was a woman of many gifts; her most extraordinary gift was teaching. A dedicated mother and elementary school teacher, she educated young minds for over 30 years. In everything she did, she did it with love. Barbara was active in her church, Old Cutler Presbyterian, sharing the love of Jesus Christ through her gift of teaching. Being very outspoken, she always stood up for what she believed in. She was an avid animal lover, taking great care of her pets & her favorite dachshunds Molly and Vienna. She donated to causes that meant the world to her, such as the ASPCA and gave back with a grateful heart. Her memory was sharp and she enjoyed sharing stories of her life and travels with others. Barbara traveled to five continents and kept her experiences close to her heart, never forgetting a single detail. Her family looked to Barbara for love, support and guidance. Barbara's dedication to her family and their well-being made every member feel incredibly special. She was an exceptionally incredible woman who went to great lengths to care for her loved ones. Barbara is survived by her husband, Dr. David Bruce Booher Sr., they just celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary in July. She is also survived by her sister, Patricia Gates Barnwell. Her legacy lives on with her children, David Bruce Booher Jr. (fiancee, Maria Pavon) and Alison Booher McCrink (husband Francis McCrink); her grandchildren, Jessica Booher Batson,(husband, Robbie Batson) Megan McCrink and Shane McCrink; and her great-grandson Evan Batson. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your charity of choice
in her name. Funeral services will take place Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Burial following service for family members only. Old Cutler Church, 14401 Old Cutler Road, Miami, Florida 33158 305-238-8121