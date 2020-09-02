Pollard, Barbara Jean, was born in Durham, N.C. and passed away on August 30, 2020 at the age of 87. Jean was the beloved daughter of Henry Earl "Cotton" & Lillian McGhee. At 15 she met the love of her life, John G. Pollard, and they were married 1 year later. They were married for 43 years until John's death in 1992, and had two loving daughters, Diane (Michael) Rosenberg and Karen Pollard. Jean then met her second love, Andrew Zarrick, and they were married, and had a wonderful, but unfortunately short life together. Jean's joy in life was her family. When she married John, she inherited his large family, who she loved as her own. Diane & Karen shared a very special and loving relationship with their mother and worked very hard to make her final journey the very best it could be. Jean loved her son-in- law, Michael, with all her heart and would never do anything without consulting him first. Jean loved to cook (Best fried chicken ever!), read and travel with her family-family cruises, Jamaica, Lake Lure, Nantucket. She adored her grandchildren, Glenn Rosenberg and Allison (Justyn) Feldman, who brought her nothing but pride and happiness. She loved her great grandsons, Jaden & Jasper Feldman, and was so very grateful for all the wonderful family time they got to spend together. In addition, Jean had a very dear friend, Phyllis Caverly Long, who she cherished spending time with. Jean will be truly missed, but we will all cherish and treasure the very special times we had together, and keep her in our hearts forever. No services are planned and burial will be in North Carolina at a later date.



