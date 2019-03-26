Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Koltay. View Sign

KOLTAY, BARBARA, 94, of Bal Harbour, FL passed away on March 22, 2019 at 11:21 AM, with her son and grandson at her side. Barbara was born on April 1, 1924 in Nyiregyhaza, Hungary and emigrated with her husband Nicholas Koltay to the United States in January 1957. She was a devoted wife and loving mother to two sons, George and Nicholas. Barbara is survived by her son, Nicholas, and her grandson, Nicholas M., who both resided with her in Miami, FL. A viewing will be arranged on Wednesday, March 27 from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Gregg L. Mason Funeral Home, 10936 NE 6 Ave. Miami, FL. A memorial Mass will be held in her honor on Thursday, March 28 at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 8670 Byron Ave. Miami Beach, FL. In lieu of flowers, her family requests that guests please make a donation to a charitable foundation of their choice.

10936 NE 6TH AVENUE

Miami , FL 33161

