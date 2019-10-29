McKEON-COLACURTO, BARBARA, 68, of Miami FL, passed away on October 25, 2019. Barbara was born on June 15, 1951 in New York City, NY. She attended Ursuline Academy and graduated in 1969. She achieved her Bachelor of Arts in Education at Loyola University of New Orleans, class of 1973. Barbara taught high school English at American High School and then Miami Sunset High School. Barbara is survived by her husband Michael Colacurto, and her sister Nancy Irene McKeon. Barbara's family and friends will love and miss her eternally.
Published in the Miami Herald on Oct. 29, 2019