SPARLING, BARBARA MOORE, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, at the age of 88 with family by her side. She was born on October 31, 1931 in Okeechobee, Fl to William and Lillie Moore. She went to the University of Florida and then moved to Miami where she met her late husband, Frank W. Sparling and raised two daughters, Terri Tallale (John), grandchildren Brandon and Rachel and daughter Cheryl Greer (Steve). Services will be held on 11/9 at 2:30 at Woodlawn South, 11655 SW 117 Ave. Miami. Donations can be made by check to the Bromeliad Society (BSSF) Or National Wildlife Fed. https://www.nwf.org/
Published in the Miami Herald on Nov. 9, 2019