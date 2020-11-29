Barbara Wilkins

May 25, 1930 - November 18, 2020

Coral Gables, Florida -

Barbara Johnson Wilkins, lifetime resident, passed away peacefully in her home. Born in Miami to Harriet and James Johnson, Barbara attended Coral Gables Elementary, Ponce De Leon High School and the University of Miami where she was a Kappa Kappa Gamma and Sigma Alpha Epsilon sweetheart while dating Ralph "Jack" Wilkins, also a native Miamian and UM alum.

In 1952, Barbara married Jack. They raised two loving daughters and enjoyed 66 years of marriage before his passing in 2018. Together, they remained loyal UM fans. The couple's favorite place outside of their beloved hometown was Balsam, NC, where they hosted family and friends to spectacular sunsets from their cabin porch.

Barbara nurtured her many friendships by organizing annual reunions for Ponce and through membership in Beaux Arts and Camarilla Club. Her friends and family fondly remember her sweetness and fun sense of humor.

Predeceased by her parents and husband, she is survived and cherished by her daughters Linda Cleary (Robert) and Dinah Marzullo (Randy); granddaughters Lee Piper Burman (Andrew) and Kelly Piper McMillan (Hall); and great granddaughter Bea Burman.

Barbara was the "Best Mom" ever. She was deeply loved and we all miss her dearly.





