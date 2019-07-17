CHAJET, BARRY, a mensch, loved dearly by all who knew him, born in Brooklyn, NY, in 1963, died unexpectedly on July 13, 2019 in Pembroke Park, FL. Barry was a deeply faithful member of California Club Chabad and the Miami Beach and North Miami Beach Jewish communities. Barry was preceded in death by his beloved parents Lee and Gene Chajet; grandparents Mottel and Beyle Stasevich and Bashe and Matus Chajet; his Aunt Martha and Uncle Larry Zeisel; and his cousins Itsik Hayet and Mallory Bare. He is survived by his brothers and their wives, Henry and Nancy, and Seymour and Joy; his beloved nephews and nieces Jennifer, Elias, Ben, Brina (Kip), and Peri; his loving uncles and aunts, Mario and Becky Stasevich, and Haim and Nora Hayet; and many cousins. Memorial Contributions can be made to California Club Chabad, 825 NE 205th Terrace, North Miami Beach, FL 33179, (786) 553-4453.

