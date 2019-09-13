MEISELMAN, BARRY D., 84, was born on September 14, 1934, to Edna and Samuel Meiselman. He passed away unexpectedly on September 11, 2019, after suffering a stroke on his flight home from Europe with his wife Toba. He attended Dartmouth College and the University of Pennsylvania Dental School, trained in oral surgery, and practiced dentistry in Miami for 40 years. He volunteered and taught for years at the dental clinics at Mt. Sinai Hospital in Miami Beach and Lindsey Hopkins Technical College in Miami. Barry was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He is survived by his wife Toba, his children Abby (Ken Bloom), Jay (Joni) and Carole, and his grandchildren Samantha and Evan Meiselman and Phoebe and Lily Bloom. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, September 15, at Temple Beth Sholom, 4144 Chase Avenue, Miami Beach, at 2:30 pm, with shiva to be held following the service. The family asks that any donations be made to a charity of your choosing.

