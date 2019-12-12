Goldstein, Barry. The Mount Sinai Medical Center family pays tribute to Barry Goldstein, a dedicated and longtime supporter of our hospital. Mr. Goldstein was a member of the Founders of Mount Sinai, our Foundation's most time-honored fundraising organization. All of us at Mount Sinai extend our heartfelt condolences to Mr. Goldstein's family and his friends. He leaves a legacy of helping others through his kindness and generosity, and he will always have a special place in the hearts of everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.
Published in the Miami Herald on Dec. 12, 2019