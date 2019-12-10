Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barry Jay Goldstein. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Long-term resident of Aventura, FL Barry Jay Goldstein, born in Brooklyn, NY on March 8, 1945 to parents Muriel and Jack Goldstein passed away on December 8, 2019 in the presence of his loving wife for 50 years Patty Goldstein and their two daughters Robin and Jodi Goldstein. Always a family first man with an uncompromising work ethic, as a young adult Barry left college to help his mother with the family business when his father passed away. In 1969, Barry's life became complete when he met the love of his life Patty. Married on June 21, 1970, they were planning on celebrating their 50th anniversary this upcoming year. Patty and Barry's biggest joy came from raising their children Robin and Jodi. Barry got to see both of his daughters find love with two amazing individuals David and Betty of whom he loved and treated like his own. He always expressed his delight that our family had grown. He was at peace knowing that his kids had found what he had found with Patty. Barry's biggest pride and joy was his granddaughter Meadow, and nothing could ever surpass the happiness she brought to him. Anyone who knew Barry would say he was as big hearted as they come. A bleeding heart, he would give and do anything for family, friends, his employees, and anybody who he felt was in need. Barry was the personification of altruism. Barry strived to overcome obstacles in order to provide the best life possible for his family, which he was beyond successful at. Many businesses throughout his life that came with long days and nights and life lessons, Barry's biggest professional accomplishment came in the field of substance abuse. Lakeview Health Systems was more than a financial accomplishment for him, it was where an extended family was formed. Many lives were saved and enriched with the formation of Lakeview. The success of Lakeview allowed Barry to live a lifestyle he could have never imagined. Regardless of the extent of his success, he always remained humble and never forgot where he came from and the struggles that got him to where he was. A giver to all, Barry was especially devoted to supporting the American Friends of Magen David Adom. He gave 13 years of unwavering leadership and commitment. During this time more than 13 life saving and life giving ambulances were sponsored and sent to the people of Israel. Hundreds of thousands of men, women, and children's lives are saved as a result of Barry's work. Barry touched many lives personally and from a far. Survived by his wife Patty, daughters Robin and Jodi, son-in-law David, daughter-in-law Betty, and granddaughter Meadow, his legacy will live on through them. The family asks that donations be made in Barry's honor to American Friends of Magen David Adom: AFMDA 3300 PGA Blvd. Suite 970 Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410

Published in the Miami Herald on Dec. 10, 2019

