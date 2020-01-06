Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barry Stuart Fishman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

FISHMAN BARRY STUART 76, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020. Born and raised in Chicago, Barry moved to South Florida in the 1970s when he met and married the love of his life, Meredith (Porte) to whom he was married for 43 years. Barry was the loving father of Janna (Michael Stern) and adored grandfather to Zachary, Alexandra, and Gabrielle Stern. He was the cherished son of the late Jacob and Anita Fishman of Chicago and brother to Debra Fishman Yates, the late Ronald Fishman, and the late Norman Fishman, as well as an adored uncle to ten nieces and nephews. Barry was beloved by his family, friends, and co-workers. He loved being around people and celebrating life. He was an optimist and all around mensch who celebrated life to the fullest. He was a supporter of various South Florida arts non-profits and Jewish causes. Barry practiced law in Florida for almost forty-five years, and was a member of the Bar in Florida, California, and Illinois. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Madison and DePaul Law School. He was the managing partner of Shapiro & Fishman, a Florida-based law firm. In 2011, he was honored at the Florida Bankruptcy Bar Association's "Forty in the Field," a recognition of his more than 40 years in the legal community practicing bankruptcy law. Barry was loved by everyone who met him and will be sorely missed. The funeral service is on Wed Jan. 8, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Levitt-Weinstein Beth David Memorial Gardens and Chapels. 3201 N. 72nd Avenue, Hollywood, FL 33024 (ph 954-963-2400).

