BRODIE, BEATRICE A truly beautiful woman. Loving wife, mother, daughter, and grandmother, passed away on October 19,2019 at 87 while surrounded by her loving daughters, Mindy Brodie and Suszanne Brodie Kaiser, and granddaughter, Jennifer Kaiser. The daughter of Harry and Annie Gritz, she was the first born of four children, with two younger sisters and one brother. Beatrice was a talented, creative, and dynamic woman. She created the Women's Auxiliary for South Shore Hospital. Her late husband Zebulon J. Brodie, was the Founder of South Shore Hospital and Chairman of the Board. Beatrice is survived by her daughters Mindy Brodie and Suszanne Brodie Kaiser, and her grandchildren Jennifer Kaiser, Harry Kaiser, and Steven Alexander Brodie. Services are being held at Temple Emanu-El, 1707 Washington Avenue Miami Beach on Wednesday October 23, 2019 at 12pm, and the burial at Mt Nebo Kendall, 5900 SW 77th Ave Miami, Florida 33143 at 2pm. Arrangements by Levitt-Weinstein-Blasberg-Rubin-Zilbert, (305) 932-2700
Published in the Miami Herald on Oct. 23, 2019