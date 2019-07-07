Beatrice Beckwitt Engel, 91, wife of the late Dr. Harry Engel and Miami native, passed peacefully on July 1, 2019. After completing her degree at University of Miami, she went on to be a devoted teacher at Pinecrest Elementary School. Upon her retirement, she became the student as an active participant at Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UM and a world traveler. Her children Matt Engel, Karen (Wade) Fletcher, Lisa (Frank) Gladstone, Brad (Lynn) Engel, grandchildren and great-grandchildren will always celebrate and cherish her amazing life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to OLLI at UM.
Published in the Miami Herald on July 7, 2019