BERNKRANT, BEATRICE, 85, loving mother, wife, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away peacefully on March 28, 2019, surrounded by her 3 children. She was born in the Bronx, NY in 1933. Beatrice married the love of her life, Allen. In 1951 they moved to Miami, FL where they resided for the last 60+ years. She was known for her larger than life personality. She loved to travel, golf, play tennis, sing, and win at the casinos. She had a keen appreciation for quality and beauty. Her greatest love was family. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Allen. She is survived by 3 children, 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Services will be held at 11:00 am, Sunday at: Riverside Gordon Memorial Chapel 5900 SW 77th Avenue Miami, FL. Following the service and internment, the family will be receiving guests at the Blyden residence. For additional information: 305-274-0641 In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to either , Crohns & Colitis Foundation, or the .
|
Riverside Gordon Memorial Chapels at Mount Nebo (Kendall)
5900 SW 77th Ave
Miami, FL 33143
(305) 274-0641
Published in the Miami Herald on Mar. 30, 2019