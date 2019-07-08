BEATRICE FOSTER

FOSTER, BEATRICE Lifelong Resident of Miami Beach, passed away on July 5th, 2019, she was 101 years old. Hello! Hello! Hello! She Loved Her Boys Richard & Barry. She Joins Her Lifelong Partner Theodore at the Big Square Dance in the Sky. Her Daughter Jeanne, Her Grandchildren Stef & Michael and Chocolate Ice Cream will miss her dearly. She was a delicious person, tough as nails, and loved just as hard. She leaves behind a garden far more beautiful for her tending. Funeral at Lakeside Memorial Monday July 8th 11:00am Shiva to Follow at her Home in Miami Beach
Published in the Miami Herald on July 8, 2019
