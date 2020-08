Or Copy this URL to Share

Henowitz, Beatrice Goldberg, 95 passed away on August 2, 2020. Bea, a long-time resident of Surfside, FL was originally from Jersey City, NJ. Bea is preceded in death by her beloved husband Myron. She is survived by two sons and their families and many nephews and nieces. Bea is being laid to rest next to her husband at Mount Sinai Cemetery. There will be no formal ceremony.



