LAMAR, BEATRIZ M., 97, born in Havana, Cuba, passed away peacefully on April 24, 2019 in Key Biscayne, Florida. She is predeceased by her husband, Justo Lamar. She is survived by their children, Maria Luisa Rivas, Luis Lamar (Barbara) Beatriz Lamar; Justo Lamar, Marcelo Lamar (Claudia); 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. A mass celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:30am at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 100 Harbor Drive, Key Biscayne, Florida. She will be lovingly remembered by her many friends and family. (305) 631-0001 www.FerdinandFuneralHomes.com
Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 26, 2019