Lehrman, Bella entered the gates of heaven, following over a century of inspiring and nurturing a vibrant South Florida Jewish Community. The founding Rebbetzin of Temple Emanu-El, and life partner to Rabbi Irving Lehrman Z"L left a legacy of everlasting love that will live on in the countless lives she touched. Her soul now joins her beloved husband Irving, daughter Dr. Rosalind Lehrman Z"L, and great-grandson Matthew Lehrman Z"L. She is survived by her son Dr. David Lehrman, her grandchildren Richard, Michael, Steven, Robert, and great-grandchildren Jonathan, Joshua, Bryan, Daniel, Alexis, Adam, an eternally grateful congregation, and countless admirers. Donations in Bella's memory may be made to: Lehrman Community Day School www.lehrmanschool.org or Temple Emanu-El of Greater Miami www.tesobe.org Join us for a celebration of her life: Sunday, January 5, 2019, 11:00 am at Temple Emanu-El, 1701 Washington Avenue, Miami Beach. Arrangements by Levitt-Weinstein Blasberg-Rubin-Zilbert (305) 932-2700
Published in the Miami Herald on Jan. 4, 2020