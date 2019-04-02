Ben passed away peacefully on March 31st at the age of 92, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Palmetto, Florida on November 28, 1926, and raised in Sarasota, Florida. His parents were Samuel and Lena Kanner, brother Stanely, wife Sylvia, children Marshall, Debbie & Gary and Steven, grandchildren Josh, Ali, Emily and Zack, great-grandchildren Jacob and Noah, and cousins Sy and Helen Somerstein. Ben attended the University of Florida and graduated from the University of Miami with a degree in Business Administration. He was active in real estate marketing and development for over 50 years in both Florida and North Carolina. Ben was charming and entertaining, and adored by his family, friends and strangers that he met in his daily life. He was truly loved and will be missed dearly by everyone he knew. Services will be held at Lakeside Memorial Park and Funeral Home on Tuesday April 2nd at 1pm: 10301 NW 25th Street, Doral, FL 33172
Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 2, 2019