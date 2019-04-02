Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ben Kanner. View Sign

Ben passed away peacefully on March 31st at the age of 92, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Palmetto, Florida on November 28, 1926, and raised in Sarasota, Florida. His parents were Samuel and Lena Kanner, brother Stanely, wife Sylvia, children Marshall, Debbie & Gary and Steven, grandchildren Josh, Ali, Emily and Zack, great-grandchildren Jacob and Noah, and cousins Sy and Helen Somerstein. Ben attended the University of Florida and graduated from the University of Miami with a degree in Business Administration. He was active in real estate marketing and development for over 50 years in both Florida and North Carolina. Ben was charming and entertaining, and adored by his family, friends and strangers that he met in his daily life. He was truly loved and will be missed dearly by everyone he knew. Services will be held at Lakeside Memorial Park and Funeral Home on Tuesday April 2nd at 1pm: 10301 NW 25th Street, Doral, FL 33172

Ben passed away peacefully on March 31st at the age of 92, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Palmetto, Florida on November 28, 1926, and raised in Sarasota, Florida. His parents were Samuel and Lena Kanner, brother Stanely, wife Sylvia, children Marshall, Debbie & Gary and Steven, grandchildren Josh, Ali, Emily and Zack, great-grandchildren Jacob and Noah, and cousins Sy and Helen Somerstein. Ben attended the University of Florida and graduated from the University of Miami with a degree in Business Administration. He was active in real estate marketing and development for over 50 years in both Florida and North Carolina. Ben was charming and entertaining, and adored by his family, friends and strangers that he met in his daily life. He was truly loved and will be missed dearly by everyone he knew. Services will be held at Lakeside Memorial Park and Funeral Home on Tuesday April 2nd at 1pm: 10301 NW 25th Street, Doral, FL 33172 Funeral Home Lakeside Memorial Park and Funeral Home

10301 NW 25th Street

Miami , FL 33172

(305) 592-0690 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close