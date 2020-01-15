Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ben Tobin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1/28/89-1/1/20. Ben passed suddenly due to an unfortunate accident. We did not fully know the impact he had on so many lives until we saw a sea of a thousand people at his funeral. He was known for his smile, his hugs and for being the most fun person to be around. Ben lived a sober life the past 10 years, a testament to one so young. Benny loved being with the family. He loved Lindsey Rosen. He loved his parents. Lesley and Ken Tobin; sister and and borther-in-law, Lainey and Michael Kieffer and especially his nephew Miles; his aunt and uncle Suzy and Ray Robinson; his aunt and uncle Wendy and Cowden Henry and his cousines, Ricky and Riley (Alysha) Robinson. You are so missed.

1/28/89-1/1/20. Ben passed suddenly due to an unfortunate accident. We did not fully know the impact he had on so many lives until we saw a sea of a thousand people at his funeral. He was known for his smile, his hugs and for being the most fun person to be around. Ben lived a sober life the past 10 years, a testament to one so young. Benny loved being with the family. He loved Lindsey Rosen. He loved his parents. Lesley and Ken Tobin; sister and and borther-in-law, Lainey and Michael Kieffer and especially his nephew Miles; his aunt and uncle Suzy and Ray Robinson; his aunt and uncle Wendy and Cowden Henry and his cousines, Ricky and Riley (Alysha) Robinson. You are so missed. Published in the Miami Herald on Jan. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close