1/28/89-1/1/20. Ben passed suddenly due to an unfortunate accident. We did not fully know the impact he had on so many lives until we saw a sea of a thousand people at his funeral. He was known for his smile, his hugs and for being the most fun person to be around. Ben lived a sober life the past 10 years, a testament to one so young. Benny loved being with the family. He loved Lindsey Rosen. He loved his parents. Lesley and Ken Tobin; sister and and borther-in-law, Lainey and Michael Kieffer and especially his nephew Miles; his aunt and uncle Suzy and Ray Robinson; his aunt and uncle Wendy and Cowden Henry and his cousines, Ricky and Riley (Alysha) Robinson. You are so missed.
Published in the Miami Herald on Jan. 15, 2020